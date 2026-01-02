Lamar Jackson confirms he'll start for Ravens in must-win AFC North finale against Steelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lamar Jackson will be back in the driver’s seat this Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a win-or-go-home season finale.

The veteran quarterback missed the Ravens’ Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers because of a back injury, and until his press conference with reporters on Thursday, there was serious doubt about whether he would play in the game that will determine the AFC North title.

"A hundred percent," Jackson told reporters when asked if he would start in Pittsburgh on Sunday. "I'm going to be out there."

"I feel great right now."

Jackson did not play in last weekend’s game, but he returned to practice on Wednesday. He has not been through a full week of practice since early November and has missed four games this season, the first three because of a hamstring issue.

"I never quit on my team before. I never quit anything to be honest with you," Jackson continued. "I don't know where that noise came from."

With a 41-24 win at Green Bay and the Cleveland Browns’ 13-6 win over the Steelers, the Ravens have a shot at making the playoffs. A loss would send them packing. The same is true for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers host the Ravens Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

