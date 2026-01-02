Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson confirms he'll start for Ravens in must-win AFC North finale against Steelers

Ravens quarterback missed Week 17 with back injury but returned to practice Wednesday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Lamar Jackson will be back in the driver’s seat this Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a win-or-go-home season finale. 

The veteran quarterback missed the Ravens’ Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers because of a back injury, and until his press conference with reporters on Thursday, there was serious doubt about whether he would play in the game that will determine the AFC North title.

Lamar Jackson runs the ball

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

"A hundred percent," Jackson told reporters when asked if he would start in Pittsburgh on Sunday. "I'm going to be out there."

"I feel great right now." 

Jackson did not play in last weekend’s game, but he returned to practice on Wednesday. He has not been through a full week of practice since early November and has missed four games this season, the first three because of a hamstring issue. 

Lamar Jackson passes

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

STEELERS' AARON RODGERS KEEPS RETIREMENT OPTIONS OPEN AHEAD OF MUST-WIN RAVENS GAME

"I never quit on my team before. I never quit anything to be honest with you," Jackson continued. "I don't know where that noise came from."

With a 41-24 win at Green Bay and the Cleveland Browns’ 13-6 win over the Steelers, the Ravens have a shot at making the playoffs. A loss would send them packing. The same is true for Pittsburgh. 

Zay Flowers scores a touchdown

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates with tight end Mark Andrews (89) and running back Rasheen Ali (26) after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Steelers host the Ravens Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

