Steelers, Mitchell strike 5-year deal

Pittsburgh, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free-agent safety Mike Mitchell to a five-year contract on Wednesday.

Mitchell, 26, started 14-of-15 games with Carolina last season and set career highs across the board with 66 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and four interceptions.

The Ohio University product was drafted in the second round by Oakland in 2009 and spent four years with the Raiders before joining the Panthers.

Mitchell accumulated 139 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and two picks as a member of the Raiders.