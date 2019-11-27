Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster posts video of him driving fast, antics draw comparisons to Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster came under fire when he posted a video Tuesday of himself appearing to be driving more than 100 mph down a highway in his BMW.

Smith-Schuster didn’t appear to receive any discipline from the authorities for driving over the speed limit or driving while using a cell phone. He was seen driving as fast as 104 mph.

The video was posted to his Instagram Stories. It's unclear where he was driving at the time.

As the video hit social media, Steelers fans were quick to criticize the third-year wide receiver with his antics being compared to former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Smith-Schuster has played in 10 games this season, catching 38 passes for 524 yards and three touchdowns. However, he missed the team’s Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a concussion. His status for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns was unclear.

It’s unclear whether he will receive discipline from the Steelers over the incident.