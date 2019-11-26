Pittsburgh Steelers bench Mason Rudolph ahead of rematch with Cleveland Browns weeks after fight

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to bench Mason Rudolph in favor of Devlin Hodges for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday. Rudolph was sent to the bench in Week 12 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals after he was 8-for-16 with 85 passing yards and an interception. Hodges replaced him and led the Steelers to a 16-10 win.

Tomlin told reporters that he was choosing to start Hodges because “he has not killed us,” according to ESPN. He added that it was a one-week decision and wouldn’t commit past Sunday.

The decision by Tomlin also nixes any chance – at least for the time being – of any retaliation or escalation of a fight between Rudolph and Browns players more than two weeks after Myles Garrett took the quarterback’s helmet off and hit him with it during a fight.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely while Rudolph was fined $50,000. Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur which escalated the brawl, but Rudolph has denied the allegation several times.

The Browns got the best of the Steelers during their first matchup this season, 21-7. In that game, Rudolph was 23-for-44 passing with 221 passing yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

This season, Rudolph has 1,636 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger.