Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers' Joe Haden denies he was offsides on would-be special teams touchdown

The Steelers ended up losing to the Packers, 27-17

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have picked up some momentum before halftime against the Green Bay Packers if their outstanding special teams play wasn’t called back.

The Steelers blocked a Mason Crosby field-goal attempt and Minkah Fitzpatrick returned the ball 75 yards for what could’ve been a touchdown. However, the officials ruled that Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was offsides during the play and negated the touchdown.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field.

The score would’ve put Pittsburgh up 16-14 at the very least before halftime. Green Bay would seal the victory, 27-17, over Pittsburgh.

Haden made clear in a tweet the referees got the call wrong.

"I wasn’t offsides," he wrote.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin expressed some frustration with the team’s lack of attention to detail, especially on offense.

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb catches a touchdown pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

"Just detail. Execution. And I don't say that tongue in cheek. We need more detail in our work, and we need better understanding. We need to play faster. Those will produce the chunks that you mentioned. We're close. We had some opportunities today; we just didn't hit enough of them," he said, via the Steelers’ website.

"We've got to have those plays, particularly when we're not playing as well as we'd like. Chunks eliminate a lot of execution, as we say in the coaching business. And by that, I mean, if you're not playing clean, splash plays or chunks of real estate aid you. And so, we're not playing clean enough and we're not getting enough chunks to offset it and that's why we're having the conversation we're having."

Pittsburgh Steelers' Joe Haden breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Ben Roethlisberger was 26-for-40 with 232 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. The Steelers only scored seven points in the second half.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com