Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers' Diontae Johnson says exactly who he wants at quarterback this week

Mason Rudolph, the Steelers' third-stringer, is someone Johnson thinks deserves a shot

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through quarterback flux this season, as neither Mitch Trubisky nor first-round pick Kenny Pickett have stuck. 

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is one of those that has been affected by the inconsistency at the position, but he did give his preferred quarterback for this week against the Carolina Panthers. 

Third-stringer Mason Rudolph. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

"Yeah, I want to see (Rudolph) play," Johnson said, per 93.7 The Fan. "I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like, ‘Dang, when am I going to get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to prepare this week and get ready for Sunday."

Johnson’s preference didn’t go over well with Steelers fans, who didn’t like that he actually revealed his choice at quarterback. 

However, a tweet from Johnson showed how he felt about the situation. 

"Lol yaw complain bout anything…care bout nun of dat," he wrote Thursday after Thursday afternoon. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.  (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pickett started last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, which resulted in a 16-14 loss. However, after just one pass attempt, Trubisky had to come in after the rookie got hurt. 

Trubisky went on to throw three interceptions and one touchdown on 22 of 30 through the air for 276 yards. Johnson was the leading receiver for Pittsburgh with 82 yards on six catches. 

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

With the Steelers at 5-8 on the season with four games left to play in a tough AFC North, playoffs don’t appear to be in their sights. We’ll see what head coach Mike Tomlin decides to do at quarterback with that being the case moving forward. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

