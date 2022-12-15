Steelers' Diontae Johnson says exactly who he wants at quarterback this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through quarterback flux this season, as neither Mitch Trubisky nor first-round pick Kenny Pickett have stuck.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is one of those that has been affected by the inconsistency at the position, but he did give his preferred quarterback for this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Third-stringer Mason Rudolph.

"Yeah, I want to see (Rudolph) play," Johnson said, per 93.7 The Fan. "I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like, ‘Dang, when am I going to get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to prepare this week and get ready for Sunday."

Johnson’s preference didn’t go over well with Steelers fans, who didn’t like that he actually revealed his choice at quarterback.

However, a tweet from Johnson showed how he felt about the situation.

"Lol yaw complain bout anything…care bout nun of dat," he wrote Thursday after Thursday afternoon.

Pickett started last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, which resulted in a 16-14 loss. However, after just one pass attempt, Trubisky had to come in after the rookie got hurt.

Trubisky went on to throw three interceptions and one touchdown on 22 of 30 through the air for 276 yards. Johnson was the leading receiver for Pittsburgh with 82 yards on six catches.

With the Steelers at 5-8 on the season with four games left to play in a tough AFC North, playoffs don’t appear to be in their sights. We’ll see what head coach Mike Tomlin decides to do at quarterback with that being the case moving forward.