Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers' Mason Rudolph seemingly disagrees with Mike Tomlin's characterization of quarterback situation

Tomlin said he viewed the quarterback situation with Trubisky and Rudolph as '2 and 2-A'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation remains up in the air ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, but third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph had an interesting response to coach Mike Tomlin’s characterization of where Rudolph stands in comparison to Mitch Trubisky.

With Kenny Pickett still in concussion protocol for the second time this season, Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he won’t make a decision until he knows Pickett’s status. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a game Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a game Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"I’m going to work both guys this week if given an opportunity if (Pickett’s) not able to participate," Tomlin said. "But really I’m taking it day-by-day from a quarterback decision-making standpoint.

"His availability day-to-day is such a key component of it, and so I’m not even looking toward to end of the week. I’m really just looking at what tomorrow looks like and playing it by ear from that perspective." 

Tomlin later added that he doesn’t necessarily view Rudolph as a third-string quarterback.

"Both guys have remained engaged. It's really kind of been 2 and 2-A, if you will." 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickens (8) takes part in a drill with quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky (10), Mason Rudolph (2) and Chris Oladokun (5) during the team's practice May 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickens (8) takes part in a drill with quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky (10), Mason Rudolph (2) and Chris Oladokun (5) during the team's practice May 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pickett was limited in Wednesday’s practice, and Rudolph and Tribusky split reps. 

"It was good to get some reps again and shake the rust off and be out there with the guys. It was fun," Rudolph later said, via ESPN.

But when asked about Tomlin’s characterization, Rudolph gave a very pointed response. 

"I felt like I haven’t been active on Sundays," he said.

Trubisky won the starting job this season but quickly lost it to Pickett ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up during a game against the Cleveland Browns Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up during a game against the Cleveland Browns Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.  (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Trubisky threw three interceptions in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Rudolph stands a good chance to start over Trubisky.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

