Steelers' DeShon Elliott tries Irish dance to celebrate turnover vs Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty of reasons to dance in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as the team made NFL history in Dublin, Ireland.

The Steelers defense was swarming Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz. He threw an interception to Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliott in the second quarter. Elliott ran down to the end zone, and along with his teammates, and celebrated the turnover.

Elliott then tried his best to perform a traditional Irish dance.

It was Elliott’s first interception of the season. It’s only the second game he’s played this season. He was out the last two weeks following the team’s Week 1 win against the New York Jets. Elliott had six tackles in that game.

He’s in his second season in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers and Vikings were playing in the first regular-season game in Dublin in NFL history. Pittsburgh seemingly had control of the game as they went into halftime leading 14-6.

Wentz was 16-of-20 with 154 passing yards and two sacks to go along with the interception.

Both teams entered the game 2-1.