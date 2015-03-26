Steelers/Chiefs to stay in prime time for Week 12

The NFL did not make any changes to the Week 12 schedule, leaving the Sunday night contest a matchup between Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

Week 12's slate includes three games on Thanksgiving. Detroit, as usual, will host the early game with a battle against NFC North rival Green Bay, while Dallas will welcome Miami in the second game of the holiday. San Francisco will visit Baltimore in the Turkey Day nightcap, as Jim Harbaugh takes his NFC West-leading 49ers across the country to match wits with his brother John and the Ravens.

Sunday's matchups feature an AFC East showdown of playoff contenders as the Bills visit the New York Jets, as well as an interconference tussle between Chicago and Oakland. New England also travels to Philadelphia in what was expected to be the highlight of the late afternoon wave of games.

The NFL is utilizing its "flexible scheduling" on Sundays from Weeks 10 through 15 and again in Week 17 to ensure quality matchups in all time slots, also giving teams a chance to play their way onto the prime time stage.