Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers add security measures for Trump's attendance at game against Aaron Rodgers' Jets

Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts and continues to attend football games

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
With former President Trump planning to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers' game Sunday night, the team has made security upgrades. Trump will be there to watch Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson make his first start for the team against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. 

The Steelers released a statement Saturday announcing new security protocols and warning fans about potential delays. 

"With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night's game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans," the statement said. "As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers home game at Acrisure Stadium. 

"We encourage fans to arrive early to the parking lots and to the gates so that they can enjoy our pregame experience and our celebrations throughout the game that will honor the 50th anniversary of our Super Bowl IX team."

Russell Wilson throws

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., Oct. 13, 2024. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

Trump is in western Pennsylvania this weekend and will attend the game after holding a rally in the nearby town of Latrobe Saturday. Trump was joined by former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell at the rally. They are also expected to accompany Trump to the game Sunday night. 

The Steelers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's 1974 Super Bowl season.

Trump last attended a big football game Sept. 28 at the University of Georgia to watch the Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. His presence at the game was met with chants of "USA!" 

Former Pittsburgh Steelers players Antonio Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell leave the stage after Brown spoke in support of former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, during a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2024, in Latrobe, Pa. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Butler, Pennsylvania, was the site of the first of two assassination attempts on Trump's life this year. The Secret Service has faced heavy criticism after both.

A bipartisan panel made up of former senior law enforcement and government officials this week condemned the Secret Service's handling of Trump's July 13 rally in Butler.

"The Secret Service as an agency requires fundamental reform to carry out its mission," the panel wrote in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. "Without that reform, the Independent Review Panel believes another Butler can and will happen again."

General view of Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the San Francisco 49ers. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

A new Fox News survey of Pennsylvania voters finds Harris narrowly ahead of Trump by two points (50-48%) among registered voters, while the race is tied at 49% each among likely voters. 

Trump’s most loyal followers include men, Whites without a college degree, independents and rural voters. He has nearly doubled his lead among men and the small group of independents since July.

