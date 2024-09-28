Trump arrives at Alabama-Georgia game to chants of 'USA,' 'Four more years'

For the first time this year, Donald Trump is in the building for a college football game.

The former president and three-time Republican presidential nominee is in Tuscaloosa to attend Saturday night's game between Alabama and Georgia.

Trump began his day in Wisconsin for a rally, which was supposed to take place outside, but it was moved indoors due to a Secret Service staffing shortage.

Afterward, he flew to Alabama to take in the action between the two top-four SEC programs.

When Trump arrived, dozens of fans were in the concourse of Bryant-Denny Stadium to greet him.

Trump threw merchandise to fans, and many of them chanted "USA" as he entered the stadium.

Trump also received an ovation once he was shown on the jumbotron.

Last year, he attended a game between Iowa and Iowa State and another between Clemson and South Carolina. He attended an Alabama game in 2019, too.

Given recent assassination attempts on the former president, including one on his own golf course, acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe was asked if "[these] types of events are particularly concerning, given (there) could be around tens if not hundreds of thousands of people" at Saturday's game. Bryant-Denny Stadium holds over 100,000 people.

But Rowe said his teams "know what they have to do to make a secure environment for our protectees."

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly arranged for a banner trolling Trump during the game.

A plane with the message "Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate" is expected to fly over the stadium during the primetime matchup, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 in the SEC title game last season. It put the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed, and it knocked out Georgia, which had been No. 1 and had won 42 of its previous 43 games. History is looking to repeat itself after Alabama took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, attended the Minnesota Golden Gophers' game against No. 12 Michigan Saturday afternoon.

