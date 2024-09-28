Expand / Collapse search
Tim Walz

Fans boo Tim Walz as he leaves Michigan-Minnesota game: 'Get out of here!'

Walz attended the game in a suite with Beto O'Rourke

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A rough afternoon for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz got even tougher.

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate attended Saturday's game between Minnesota and Michigan in Ann Arbor, taking in the action from a suite along with former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

The Golden Gophers trailed by as many as 17 points early, but they staged a late comeback by scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Walz campaigns in PA

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks onstage at a Harris-Walz campaign rally at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa., Sept. 21, 2024. (Caroline Gutman for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

However, it was too little too late, and the 12th-ranked defending champions came away with a 27-24 victory.

When it came time for Walz to exit the Big House, fans waited outside and gave him a harsh farewell.

Several in attendance booed him, with another fan even yelling "Get out of here."

Minnesota cut it to a three-point game with 1:36 to go, and it recovered an onside kick, but a special teamer was ruled offside, negating the play, and the Wolverines ran out the clock.

Walz at Michigan game

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wearing a camouflage hunting cap, greets students after his flight arrived in the rain at Willow Run Airport Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Paul Egan/Detroit Free Press/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Before the game, Walz was tailgating with fans outside the Big House.

"A little rain can't keep us from the big Michigan-Minnesota game! And it's not gonna stop these students from making sure that everyone on their campus is registered to vote," Walz posted on X.

When asked by the Michigan College Democrats on X whether he was "excited for Michigan to beat Minnesota today," he let out a laugh, perhaps knowing it was unlikely.

"I'm excited to be at the Big House. I'm excited to watch this incredible game. I'm more excited to see young people being excited about their future," he responded.

Michigan vs Minnesota

Kalel Mullings (20) of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a first half touchdown run with Tyler Morris (8) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium Sept. 28, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

When he was done tailgating, Walz and his wife took the field to greet Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck.

The Wolverines are 5-1 and have won four straight since their loss to Texas, which is now ranked No. 1 in the country. The Gophers are 2-3, losing both of their conference games.

