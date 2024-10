A bipartisan panel condemned the Secret Service's handling of former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, saying the agency needs "fundamental" changes to be effective.

The panel, made up of former senior law enforcement and government officials, warned that if there are not extensive reforms at the Secret Service, then "another Butler can and will happen again."

Butler, Pennsylvania, was the site of the first assassination attempt against Trump this year. The Secret Service faced heavy criticism for negligence and sluggish reaction speed.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.