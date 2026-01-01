Steelers' Aaron Rodgers keeps retirement options open ahead of must-win Ravens game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers spent the offseason sounding like a quarterback nearing the end. But as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for a win-or-go-home Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the four-time MVP suddenly appears open to returning for another season.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Rodgers didn’t shut the door on the possibility of returning for a 22nd season.

"I'm thinking about this week, but, obviously, I'm 42 years old, and I'm on a one-year deal," he said, via ESPN.

"So, you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I'll be a free agent. So, that'll give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there'll be options, I would think, maybe one or two, if I decide I still want to play."

Rodgers' apparent change of heart comes months after he explained why the 2025 season would likely be his last.

"I’ve played 20 frickin' years, it’s been a long run, and I’ve enjoyed it. And what better place to finish than one of the cornerstone franchises in the NFL with [Steelers head coach] Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and guys in a city that expects you to win," he said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in June.

Rodgers has thrown for 3,028 yards with 23 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and has a shot of making a playoff appearance with a win over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday.

"I hope I can get through this stretch and feel good physically so that's not in the conversation," he added.

The next hurdle is a must-win game against Baltimore. The AFC North title is on the line, as is a spot in the playoffs.

The Steelers host the Ravens Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.