Stanley Cup Playoffs: Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche face off in Round 1

The Arizona Coyotes will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning on Wednesday, a rematch 20 years in the making.

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was in the Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2000, when the Avalanche bested the Coyotes 4-1 to advance all the way to the conference finals, only to fall to the Dallas Stars.

Now, two decades later, Arizona is looking for a comeback despite still being the underdogs.

"It's a huge challenge," Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said, according to NHL.com. "They're a very good team, well-structured. Got some good offense. You guys know what they're like, I don't have to explain it. It's going to be a tough series.”

The Coyotes have proven to be a resilient team.

After eliminating the Nashville Predators 3-1 and outscoring them 14-11, Arizona has proven its ability to put pucks on the nets.

“I think we're all sick and tired of the Coyotes being out of the conversation and at least we put ourselves in that,” center Brad Richardson said following the series.

Colorado’s offense will be the biggest hurdle to overcome. They rank 4th in goals-for with a 3.37 average. Nazem Kadri registered two goals and two assists and Mikko Rantanen had four assists. They led the Avalanche in the round-robin with four points each followed by Nathan MacKinnon with three points (one goal, two assists).

WHAT TO KNOW

WHEN:

Game 1: Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Aug. 14, 2 p.m. ET

Game 3: Aug. 15, 3 p.m. ET

Game 4: Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Aug. 19, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Aug. 21, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Aug. 23, TBD

WHERE: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

TV: Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Altitude, NBC Sports

WHO’S MISSING? Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz remains questionable for Wednesday’s game but it’s likely he will sit out. Goalie Antti Raanta will also be out for Wednesday’s game as backup to Darcy Kuemper.

