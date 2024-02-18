Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama caught saying F-bomb during live broadcast

Victor Wembanyama’s first NBA All-Star experience won’t just be remembered for what he did on the court.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom was caught on the TNT live broadcast dropping an F-bomb while speaking with the "Inside the NBA" crew.

Ernie Johnson, the show’s host, asked Wembanyama about his head coach Gregg Popovich, and how he’s been tough on him during his first season.

"When we talk privately, he knows like I understand," Wembanyama answered. "I’m smart. I’m trying to do my best."

But, when he gave an in-game example, Wembanyama had a lapse in word choice.

"Sometimes he tries to send a message," he began. "I remember like two, three months into the season, we are in the film in front of everybody and he goes, ‘What the f--- was that? This is what you were doing since day one.’ So yeah, sometimes he tries to send messages."

The live broadcast couldn’t bleep it out in time, and the rest of the panel, which included Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, burst out laughing after hearing Wembanyama cuss.

Wembanyama gets a pass for this rookie mistake, but he’s been everything the Spurs had hoped for since they drafted him first overall this past June.

Wembanyama was one of the players who participated in the All-Star Game skills challenge on "Team Top Picks," which included Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero. The NBA also had Wembanyama playing in the Rising Stars Game on Friday.

The 7-foot-4 forward is averaging 20.5 points per game this season, while also leading the league with 3.2 blocks per game. He’s averaging 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting 46.8% from the field.

This is just the first All-Star experience for the 20-year-old and he's expected to have many more in his NBA future.

Perhaps he learned a thing or two about how to succeed on that court, while also knowing what not to say if he’s interviewed, too.