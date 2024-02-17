Shaq gives retirement advice to Jason Kelce: 'Don’t be an idiot like me'

Jason Kelce is contemplating retirement again.

The Philadelphia Eagles center seems close to hanging up the cleats this time around.

There was a report that circulated he told his teammates his career was over after their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

An emotional Kelce pushed back on those rumors on his podcast he shares with his brother, Travis, but it's no secret the end of his career is on his mind.

In the documentary that profiled his life on Amazon Prime Video last year, Kelce sought retirement advice from his former teammates and other Eagles legends. Last week, he spoke with Shaquille O'Neal on the NBA legend's podcast.

Shaq retired in 2011 and ruined his home life, admittedly being a "serial cheater." He and his wife, whom he shares five children with, divorced the same year he retired. He told Kelce to not follow his lead.

"My advice to you is if you are going to retire, accept it, enjoy your family, brother," O'Neal told an attentive Kelce. "I made a lot of dumbass mistakes to where I lost my family, and I didn’t have anybody.

"That’s not the case for you. So, enjoy your beautiful wife, enjoy your beautiful kids and never dwell on what we had. What we had is what we got – you got the ring, people know who you are, enjoy. Because, again, I was an idiot, and I’ve talked about it a long time. I love my whole family. I’m in a 100,000-square-foot house by myself."

O'Neal told Page Six he also told Kelce, "Don't be an idiot like me."

Should that January game be his last, Kelce, 36, will retire a six-time first-team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He helped anchor the 2017 Super Bowl team that upset the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots for the franchise’s first championship.

The Eagles chose Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. He started his career when Andy Reid was the head coach, played through the Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson eras and appears to be finishing under Nick Sirianni.

