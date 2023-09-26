Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Sports radio legend uninterested in Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce drama, not even if she's 'nude in the box'

Swift and Kelce have yet to comment since the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift cheers on the Chiefs, helps clean up suite Video

Taylor Swift cheers on the Chiefs, helps clean up suite

Taylor Swift appeared at the Chiefs game and cheered on the team as rumors of a relationship between her and Travis Kelce heat up. (Aubrey Curtis via Storyful)

Sports radio legend Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo just wanted to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears without the spectacle of Taylor Swift being at the game.

Swift has been at the forefront of the NFL world amid rumors that she and Travis Kelce are dating. Nothing has been confirmed on that end, though they did not exactly put anything to rest when the two left Arrowhead Stadium together.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Russo in 2023

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo attends the SiriusXM's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo returns to Bar A at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 4, 2023 in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"I’m not into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce so try somebody else for that," Russo said Monday on "Mad Dog Unleashed."

"I could care less. I don’t care if Taylor Swift is nude in the box. I’m not that interested. I’m sorry, I could care less. Against the Bears – that I can’t buy. I’m more amped up about what the Bears are up to – and they stink – than I am about that."

Swift’s appearance at the game was the talk of the sports world.

Patrick Mahomes, who threw a touchdown pass to Kelce during the game, also remarked on Swift being at the game. He said he knew that Swift was coming but was not sure if his teammate was being serious when he told him earlier in the week.

Taylor Swift in the suite

Taylor Swift, left, cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

COWBOYS' MICAH PARSONS OFFERS 'CHALLENGE' TO OTHER NFL PLAYERS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT SHOWS UP FOR CHIEFS GAME

"He told me at the last minute," Mahomes explained. "There’s some things with Trav where he kind of just says it and you don’t know if it's true or not. He says it so calmly, I mean I remember one time he was like ‘Hey I’m going to go to one of the playoff baseball games,’ and I’m like you said it so randomly and then he just went.

"But the same thing, like Friday he was like ‘Yeah, I think she's coming to the game this weekend,’ and then moved about his business. So, you’re kind of like…I guess that just happens I guess, I don’t know, it’s Travis."

Mahomes heaped praise on Swift.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TRavis Kelce walks off the field

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, on field after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 24, 2023. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

"Yeah, I mean she’s a pop star, she’s a tremendous singer, tremendous at everything she does and I haven’t got to meet her but I guess if she ends up being with Travis then I will probably get to meet her at some point so - she seems like a good person. Hopefully I get to meet her one day," he said.

Kelce has yet to say anything since the game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.