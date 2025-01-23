Sports radio legend thinks Melania Trump is 'stunning' but no fan of her hat at inauguration

Sports radio legend Mike Francesa suggested on Wednesday that he was enthralled with first lady Melania Trump’s style at the inauguration, but he did not like one aspect of her outfit.

Trump donned a dark navy coat and hat with a white stripe, dark navy heels and black gloves as she and President Donald Trump attended a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church before they arrived for the inauguration festivities.

Francesa was no fan of Melania’s hat.

"Melania is stunning. She has great clothes. She’s a beautiful woman. I did not like her hat," he said on his podcast. "And I usually like hats, on women, especially on someone as stylish as she is. I did not like her hat at all. That was very odd. I just did not like her hat."

The president even had a tough time dealing with his wife’s hat. When they entered the Capitol Rotunda, he was seen trying to give her a kiss on the cheek, but it appeared the hat ever-so-slightly blocked his attempt.

Regardless, Trump’s second term as president was off from there.

Earlier Wednesday, the president and first lady celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

In 2005, well before real-estate developer Trump became the 45th and now the 47th president of the United States, he married his fiancé, model Melania Knauss, at a 350-guest wedding ceremony at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-By-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple met in 1998 at a party in New York City.

The luxurious wedding was described at the time as fit for royalty — from the spectacular gown Melania Trump wore to the immaculately decorated reception at Trump's private club.

The future first lady wore a $100,000 Christian Dior wedding gown. It consisted of a 13-foot train and a 16-foot-long veil covered in beading that reportedly took over 500 hours of hand sewing to create, according to published accounts of the event in The Palm Beach Post and The Palm Beach Daily News at the time.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias and Sydney Borchers contributed to this report.