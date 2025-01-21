Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Steve Kerr avoids watching Trump inauguration to study Celtics; Golden State loses by 40

Celtics topped the Warriors 125-85

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr, who is a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, said he avoided watching the inauguration of the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

Kerr was asked if he watched any of the festivities before the team took on the Boston Celtics.

Steve Kerr points

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures during the game against the Miami Heat, Jan. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"I didn’t watch the inauguration. I chose to watch Celtics tape," he told reporters, adding that he loved playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Warriors went on to have the worst home loss since Kerr took over as head coach. The Celtics defeated the Warriors, 125-85.

Kerr had been one of the biggest critics of Trump among sports figures. He spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

Steve Kerr vs Celtics

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures to his team during the Boston Celtics game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

"I’ll be getting out every day to help people get out to vote on Nov. 5 and elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the next president and vice president of the United States," Kerr told the crowd in Chicago at the time

"After the results are tallied that night, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night, night!’"

Instead, Trump resoundingly defeated Harris in the election to become the first president since Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms as president.

Steve Kerr talks to crowd

Steve Kerr speaks during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well," Kerr said after Trump’s win.

