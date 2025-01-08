Southern California golf course's clubhouse burns down amid wildfires: 'We will come back stronger'

A local golf course in Southern California has felt the wrath of the wildfires sweeping throughout the Los Angeles area.

Altadena Golf Course, located in Altadena less than five miles from Rose Bowl Stadium, said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that its clubhouse "did not survive" the flames.

A video posted to their Instagram page showed flames burning from the ground and the building being singed.

"We will come back stronger," the course said in the post.

The nine-hole course opened in 1910 and was damaged by the Eaton Fire.

The fires have hit the sports world over the last 24 hours. Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick said his family needed to evacuate their home, and Wednesday's L.A. Kings game against the Calgary Flames, set to be played at Crypto.com Arena, has been postponed.

President Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom met with firefighting officials for a briefing on statewide wildfires on Wednesday.

Biden received a brief update from officials before addressing reporters. Newsom thanked Biden for federal support in the fight, but neither politician took questions.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse California for costs associated with hiring more firefighters and controlling the raging wildfires that have ripped through Southern California.

Newsom deployed the National Guard on Wednesday to help fight the fires as nearly 100 schools in the Los Angeles area were closed.

At least two people have reportedly been killed while several firefighters and civilians have been injured.

