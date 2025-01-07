Lakers coach JJ Redick, Palisades resident, offers 'thoughts and prayers' after family evacuated due to fires

The Pacific Palisades has hit the sports world, as Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been directly affected.

Redick is a resident of the area, which was ravaged by wildfires on Tuesday.

More than 13,000 buildings and 26,000 people are in the evacuation zone, which has been labeled "under immediate threat," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Redick said members of his and his wife's family are among those that have evacuated.

The head coach offered his thoughts ahead of his team's game against the Mavericks in Dallas.

"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now. That's where I live. Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated," Redick told the media on Tuesday. "I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."

NBA TRADE RUMORS: GRIZZLIES TOLD NOT TO TRADE FOR JIMMY BUTLER

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was near the blaze being briefed by authorities, his office said.

Actor James Woods, 77, also was forced to evacuate from his home.

Over 250 LAFD firefighters were battling the blaze, in addition to firefighters from neighboring agencies. Approximately 30 vehicles left abandoned on Sunset and Palisades will be moved by the county to provide clear access, the fire department said.

LA Mayor Karen Bass is currently out of town attending the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama in Accra, Ghana, according to a statement from the White House.

Los Angeles County Lifeguards said elevated fire weather conditions with dry offshore winds were expected to persist through Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Residents should remain prepared to evacuate and stay clear of the area to allow emergency responders to operate safely," the agency said.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch and Louis Casano contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.