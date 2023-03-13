Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

South Korea sets World Baseball Classic record as they demolish China

South Korea will not advance to the next round of the World Baseball Classic despite victory

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

South Korea only needed five innings to get through China in their World Baseball Classic Pool B matchup on Monday as they won 22-2.

South Korea set a record for most runs in a World Baseball Classic game with their 22-run total. The team set the mark in the top of the fifth inning when Ha-Seong Kim hit a grand slam. The team did most of their damage in the third inning with eight runs and then piled on six more in the fourth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

South Korea's relief pitcher So Hyeong-jun tosses the ball to first after fielding a ground ball by China's Masago Yusuke during the third inning of the first round Pool B game between the South Korea and China at the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Monday, March 13, 2023.

South Korea's relief pitcher So Hyeong-jun tosses the ball to first after fielding a ground ball by China's Masago Yusuke during the third inning of the first round Pool B game between the South Korea and China at the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Kunwoo Park led the way for South Korea with five RBI. Ha-Seong Kim added four RBI. Hyseong Kim and Jung Hoo Lee had three RBI each. South Korea pitcher Hyeong Jun So was credited with the win after starter Tae-in Won allowed two runs to China in the first inning and did not return for the second.

Even as South Korea overpowered China, the team did not advance to the quarterfinal round of the World Baseball Classic. Japan finished pool play undefeated (4-0) and Australia was 3-1. 

SHOHEI OHTANI STRIKES OUT AGAINST CZECH ELECTRICIAN IN WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Luan Chenchen, left, talks to Sun Hailing on the mound during the fourth inning of the first round Pool B game between the South Korea and China at the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Monday, March 13, 2023.

Luan Chenchen, left, talks to Sun Hailing on the mound during the fourth inning of the first round Pool B game between the South Korea and China at the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

South Korea finished 2-2 in pool play and China was 0-4.

China will also have to requalify for the 2026 World Baseball Classic after failing to win a game in the tournament.

South Korea's Park Kun-woo celebrates with Park Have-min, right, and Park Byung-ho after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of the first round Pool B game between the South Korea and China at the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Monday, March 13, 2023. 

South Korea's Park Kun-woo celebrates with Park Have-min, right, and Park Byung-ho after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of the first round Pool B game between the South Korea and China at the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Monday, March 13, 2023.  (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Japan and Australia joined Cuba and Italy as qualifiers for the next round. Pool C and Pool D will need to still be figured out. Canada and Colombia are the early leaders in Pool C and Venezuela and Israel are the early leaders in Pool D.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.