South Florida men's basketball team mourns the loss of coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

The South Florida Bulls basketball team is mourning the loss of head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The university confirmed Abdur-Rahim died from complications that presented while he was undergoing a medical procedure. He was 43.

Abdur-Rahim was named the USF's head coach in 2023 and led the Bulls to the American Athletic Conference's regular season championship in his first year at the helm.

USF athletic director Michael Kelly described Abdur-Rahim as an "authentic" and "driven" person and offered his condolences to the late coach's loved ones.

"He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation," USF athletic director Michael Kelly said. "Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the university and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss."

Abdur-Rahim was widely regarded as a rising star in the coaching world. He went 19-65 in his first three seasons at Kennesaw State but enjoyed great success over the next two seasons. His 2022-23 team at Kennesaw State went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament, earning him the shot to coach at USF.

He once quipped he "had no clue" what he was doing during his first season as a head coach, when Kennesaw State won just once.

Abdur-Rahim was an immediate success with USF and was the unanimous pick as the AAC’s coach of the year last season. The Bulls went 25-8, won the conference regular-season title, won a game in the NIT and celebrated the program’s first-ever ranking in the AP Top 25 along the way.

"Honestly, I learned from my mistakes," Abdur-Rahim told The Associated Press at the time. "Early on at Kennesaw, I wanted everything right away. And so my patience and how I responded to things wasn’t as good. ... And I believe wholeheartedly, a team is only going to be as good as their coach’s response. And I try to respond the right way."

This season’s USF team was picked third in the AAC preseason poll. It is scheduled to play an exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Edward Waters, then opens the season against No. 21 Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 4.

"This is truly a terrible tragedy," George Washington coach Chris Caputo posted on social media. "Amir was a good man and an excellent coach. Please pray for him and his family."

Abdur-Rahim and his wife had three children, USF said. Abdur-Rahim had 12 brothers and sisters; one of his brothers is G League president and former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

"I am devastated by the sudden passing of my good friend Amir Abdur-Rahim, an outstanding man, husband, father and leader who brought tremendous positive energy to all he encountered," USF football coach Alex Golesh said. "My heart breaks for his wife, Arianne, his three children, extended family and many friends."

USF opens their 2024-25 season on Nov. 4. The university did not immediately name Abdur-Rahim's successor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

