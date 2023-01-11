South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler announces return for senior season in social media video

The South Carolina football program will be looking to build off a successful 2022 campaign, and they’ll be doing so with a familiar face under center.

Spencer Rattler, fresh off leading the Gamecocks to an eight-win season , announced Tuesday he’ll return to Columbia for his senior year.

There had been some debate in recent weeks about whether Rattler should enter the NFL Draft after just one season in South Carolina.

Rattler put the debate to bed Tuesday night.

His announcement should mean a top-25 preseason spot for South Carolina as head coach Shane Beamer enters his third season.

Beamer received a raise last week of nearly $4 million per season and had his contract extended through 2027, according to ESPN.

The Gamecocks finished the 2022 season strong, ending at No. 23 in the AP Poll.

Beamer and Rattler defeated three top-25 teams, including No. 5 Tennessee at home. The Gamecocks scored 63 points against the Vols, knocking Tennessee out of the College Football Playoff picture.

South Carolina then took down No. 8 Clemson on the road, 31-30, before losing to Notre Dame in its bowl game.

Rattler’s announcement comes on the heels of Antwane Wells' decision to return for another year in Columbia.

Wells was South Carolina’s top receiver in 2022, catching 68 passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns.