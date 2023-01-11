Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina Gamecocks
Published

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler announces return for senior season in social media video

Rattler led South Carolina to eight wins in 2022

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The South Carolina football program will be looking to build off a successful 2022 campaign, and they’ll be doing so with a familiar face under center. 

Spencer Rattler, fresh off leading the Gamecocks to an eight-win season, announced Tuesday he’ll return to Columbia for his senior year. 

Spencer Rattler of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, South Carolina.

There had been some debate in recent weeks about whether Rattler should enter the NFL Draft after just one season in South Carolina.

Rattler put the debate to bed Tuesday night. 

His announcement should mean a top-25 preseason spot for South Carolina as head coach Shane Beamer enters his third season. 

Beamer received a raise last week of nearly $4 million per season and had his contract extended through 2027, according to ESPN. 

The Gamecocks finished the 2022 season strong, ending at No. 23 in the AP Poll. 

Beamer and Rattler defeated three top-25 teams, including No. 5 Tennessee at home. The Gamecocks scored 63 points against the Vols, knocking Tennessee out of the College Football Playoff picture. 

Spencer Rattler of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks to pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on Dec. 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

South Carolina then took down No. 8 Clemson on the road, 31-30, before losing to Notre Dame in its bowl game.

Rattler’s announcement comes on the heels of Antwane Wells' decision to return for another year in Columbia. 

Spencer Rattler of South Carolina celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Notre Dame during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Wells was South Carolina’s top receiver in 2022, catching 68 passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns. 

Rattler transferred from Oklahoma following the 2021 season and threw for 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.