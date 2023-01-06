Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina Gamecocks
Published

South Carolina head coach set for major raise after guiding Gamecocks to 8-win season: report

Beamer is 15-11 in two seasons

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is going to be rewarded after leading the Gamecocks to an 8-5 record in 2022. 

Beamer received a raise of nearly $4 million per season and had his contract extended through 2027, according to ESPN. 

Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks arrives before the start of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at TIAA Bank Field Dec. 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks arrives before the start of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at TIAA Bank Field Dec. 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Beamer, the lowest-paid coach in the SEC last season, will go from making $2.75 million per season to around $6.5 million per year with the new deal. 

The deal was approved Friday at a board of trustees meeting, according to the report. 

Beamer took over the South Carolina program in 2021, one year after the Gamecocks went 2-8 and fired head coach Will Muschamp. 

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during a game against the Clemson Tigers Nov. 26, 2022, at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. 

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during a game against the Clemson Tigers Nov. 26, 2022, at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.  (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his first season in Columbia, Beamer led South Carolina to a 7-6 record and its first bowl game appearance since 2018. 

In 2022, Beamer acquired former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler via the transfer portal, who threw for 3,012 yards in 13 games. 

Beamer and Rattler defeated three top-25 teams, including No.5 Tennessee at home. The Gamecocks scored 63 points against the Vols, knocking Tennessee out of the College Football Playoff picture. 

Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. 

Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.  (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

More importantly, Beamer was able to end a seven-game losing streak one week later to in-state rival Clemson. 

South Carolina took down No. 8 Clemson on the road, 31-30, and finished the regular season ranked No. 19 in the country. 

The South Carolina job is Beamer’s first as a head coach after the 45-year-old spent 21 years as an assistant coach at seven different FBS schools. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.