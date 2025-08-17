Sophie Cunningham helped off court after brutal knee injury forces early exit from Fever game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophie Cunningham suffered a scary right knee injury that forced her to exit the Indiana Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Cunningham needed help leaving the court early in the second quarter after the Sun’s Bria Hartley tumbled into her while trying to make a pass.

Cunningham stepped up to provide extra defense in the paint, and as Hartley turned the ball over to Lexie Hull, she lost her footing and fell directly into the Fever star’s right leg.

She immediately hopped around, grasping at her leg around her knee. Cunningham, with a towel over her head, was helped by trainers to the locker room.

The Fever confirmed it was a right knee injury for Cunningham, who was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per the Indy Star. However, the severity of the injury has not yet been disclosed.

Fever fans may be fearing the worst for Cunningham, who was in a clear amount of pain.

Indiana can’t seem to get away from the injury bug lately, as superstar guard Caitlin Clark remains out with a groin ailment.

The Fever also announced on Aug. 8 that Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, both guards for Indiana, have been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season. Colson tore her left ACL, while McDonald has a broken bone in her right foot.

Cunningham left the game without scoring a point for the Fever, missing all three of her field goal attempts. She had one rebound and one turnover.

The Fever are hoping Cunningham’s injury isn’t as bad as it looks. Entering Sunday, they are the seventh-seeded team in WNBA standings at 18-16, with the top eight teams earning a trip to the playoffs.

