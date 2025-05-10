Social media rips Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for skipping media after bad playoff game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three nights after Tyrese Haliburton was on top of the NBA world, he quickly found himself at the bottom of it.

The Indiana Pacers star gave his squad a 2-0 series lead over the favored Cleveland Cavaliers with a last-second three-pointer on Tuesday night.

Game 3 of the series was back in Indianapolis - advantage Pacers.

But Haliburton went just 2-for-8 from the floor, scoring a playoff career-low four points, as Cleveland took Game 3, 126-104.

After the game, Haliburton was not made available to the media, a move criticized by both fans and Pacers reporters alike.

IndyStar assistant sports editor Matthew Glenesk ripped Haliburton, who is without a doubt the face of the team.

"You played like [crap], own up to it. Can't be the face of a franchise and then hide, IMO," he wrote on X.

His colleague, Gregg Doyel, shared similar thoughts.

"Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton was a no-show during - and after - Game 3 loss to Cavs. Why does he not get the universal respect he craves? This is why," he said.

Donovan Mitchell dropped 43 points in the win - he had 48 in the heartbreaking Game 2 loss in which the Cavs squandered a 20-point lead.

The road team has won all three games in the series, and the Pacers will have another chance to break that trend on Sunday in Game 4.

