Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Social media post promoting merchandise appears on Shedeur Sanders' Instagram account during Colorado game

Colorado blew a 29-0 halftime lead

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders delivered another strong performance Friday night, throwing for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a double-overtime loss to Stanford.

Sanders and the Buffaloes have been in the national spotlight since his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, took over as head coach. 

According to On3.com, Shedeur received the highest name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation among college football players at $3.5 million.

Sanders, like many other college players, uses social media to promote products. But the timing of a post Friday night to Sanders' Instagram account raised some eyebrows.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders runs

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs for a short gain past Stanford linebacker Tristan Sinclair during the first half of a game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado entered the game as an overwhelming favorite to beat Stanford and jumped out to a 29-0 lead. During the game, a link promoting merchandise somehow appeared on Sanders' verified Instagram account, which has 1.7 million followers. 

QB EXPERT EXPLAINS WHY SHEDEUR SANDERS MAY BENEFIT FROM STAYING IN COLLEGE OVER ENTERING NFL DRAFT

It is unlikely Sanders posted it himself since he was in uniform and playing in a game. It is unclear if the ad was previously scheduled or if someone else posted it. 

The post prompted viewers to click on a link that said "Shop Now." The link redirected users to a sweatshirt priced at $100.

Shedeur Sanders runs

Shedeur Sanders (2) of the Colorado Buffaloes carries against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Folsom Field Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

In the game, Stanford cut the deficit, tied the score and forced overtime. Colorado won the overtime coin toss and elected to give the ball to its offense first. But the Buffaloes lost 46-43 after two overtimes.

Deion Sanders unhappy

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son, during the first half of the team's game against Stanford Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"We have no choice but to go forward. That’s life," Coach Sanders said after the game. "We didn’t expect that. … We can’t sit down and have no pity party."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lost dropped Colorado to 4-3, while Stanford earned its second win on the season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.