Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders reveals NFL coach he corresponds with during season: 'We just have this love'

'I respect the heck out of him,' Sanders said of Andy Reid

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The hype surrounding Deion Sanders and Colorado after the program’s impressive turnaround has brought plenty of celebrity attention, but the biggest name of them all, according to "Coach Prime," is Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Sanders opened up about some of the high-profile names that have reached out to him since his successful debut with the Buffaloes during Thursday’s episode of the "Colorado Football Coaches Show."

Deion Sanders runs on to the field

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.  (Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports)

According to USA Today, Sanders said actor Jamie Foxx "checks on me" occasionally, and he expects that "half the NBA" will show up for Saturday’s game against USC.

TIM BRANDO DISHES ON DEION SANDERS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL IMPACT, SUGGESTS MEDIA COVERAGE MISSES MARK

But of all the attention he’s received, Sanders said veteran head coach Andy Reid is among the most prominent. 

"One person that you wouldn’t think that we correspond that’s really good is Andy Reid," he said, according to the outlet.

Andy Reid in July 2023

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at training camp at Missouri Western State University July 23, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo.  (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We just have this love," he added. "I respect the heck out of him. You gotta know that. But just, you know, just coming in after practice, and you look on there and there’s a text from Andy Reid. I’m like, 'Wow! What’s up, Coach? Coach, can you help me with his running game?'" 

After getting off to a 3-0 start with wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, the Buffaloes were routed 42-6 by Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon. 

Bo Nix

Quarterback Bo Nix (10) of the Oregon Ducks runs for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Autzen Stadium Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday’s game was the most watched of the 2023 season, drawing 10.4 million viewers on ABC. The spotlight will stay on the Buffaloes this weekend as FOX Sports’ "Big Noon Kickoff" heads back to Boulder for Saturday’s matchup against USC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.