Deion Sanders reveals NFL coach he corresponds with during season: 'We just have this love'

The hype surrounding Deion Sanders and Colorado after the program’s impressive turnaround has brought plenty of celebrity attention, but the biggest name of them all, according to "Coach Prime," is Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Sanders opened up about some of the high-profile names that have reached out to him since his successful debut with the Buffaloes during Thursday’s episode of the "Colorado Football Coaches Show."

According to USA Today, Sanders said actor Jamie Foxx "checks on me" occasionally, and he expects that "half the NBA" will show up for Saturday’s game against USC.

But of all the attention he’s received, Sanders said veteran head coach Andy Reid is among the most prominent.

"One person that you wouldn’t think that we correspond that’s really good is Andy Reid," he said, according to the outlet.

"We just have this love," he added. "I respect the heck out of him. You gotta know that. But just, you know, just coming in after practice, and you look on there and there’s a text from Andy Reid. I’m like, 'Wow! What’s up, Coach? Coach, can you help me with his running game?'"

After getting off to a 3-0 start with wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State , the Buffaloes were routed 42-6 by Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon.

Saturday’s game was the most watched of the 2023 season, drawing 10.4 million viewers on ABC. The spotlight will stay on the Buffaloes this weekend as FOX Sports’ "Big Noon Kickoff" heads back to Boulder for Saturday’s matchup against USC.

