Social media user alleges ex-Ravens star had affair with his wife, who apparently is on team's marching band

Former NFL player Steve Smith Sr. found himself at the center of social media drama Saturday after a man took to X accusing the ex-wide receiver of having an affair with his wife, who the man claims is a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band.

The social media user posted a series of messages on X early Saturday morning, including one in direct response to one of Smith's posts.

"Hit me up. Does your wife know you've been f---ing my wife?" the user, who later changed his profile picture to one of Smith, wrote.

The man then shared several screenshots of what appeared to be sexually explicit text messages between his wife and Smith. Some of the posts also included images of Smith allegedly sent to the woman.

Later on, a video posted to the account appeared to show the man confronting someone on the phone. The man recording the video appeared to call Smith by name.

"Yo Steve," the man in the video says. A man on the other end of the line responded, "What's up?"

"You've been f---ing my wife, bro?" the man asked. "What you gotta say for yourself?"

"I'm sorry," the other person responded.

"You're sorry? You f---ing knew she was married. You're not a f---ing idiot, man. You're f---ing Steve Smith Sr. What kind of dumb s--- was that?"

The man on the other line never responded again and hung up.

The man claimed in a separate post online that his wife was a member of the Ravens' marching band. Neither the Ravens, the band, nor Smith's agency have responded to emails from Fox News Digital.

Smith performed with the band during a game early in the 2024 season. He spent three seasons with the team after playing for the Carolina Panthers for 13.

Smith has been married since 2000, and he and his wife have four children.

