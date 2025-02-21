NFL investigating Justin Tucker's sexual misconduct allegations, interviewing accusers: reports

After over a dozen women accused Justin Tucker of sexual misconduct, the NFL is investigating, according to reports.

The NFL has reportedly begun interviewing massage therapists who have accused the Baltimore Ravens kicker of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Last month, six massage therapists employed at high-end spas said Tucker exposed himself repeatedly during a span of four years, including his rookie season, when the Ravens won the Super Bowl.

The accusations placed Tucker at four different spas and wellness centers, where the alleged victims say he would brush them with his genitals and commit other acts of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this month, seven more women accused Tucker of sexual misconduct, and the total number of accusers is 16.

The women are from eight Baltimore-based spas and wellness centers, two of which said the behavior was so inappropriate they banned Tucker, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The new accusers claimed Tucker "acted inappropriately" at some of the best luxury spas in Baltimore, including the spas at the Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton in the city.

Tucker is accused of exposing himself, brushing some of the therapists with his genitals and other forms of misconduct.

Tucker released a statement through his attorneys last month, calling the allegations "unequivocally false."

"Throughout my career as a professional athlete , I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork," Tucker’s statement said.

"I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."

The Ravens also told Fox News Digital last month they were aware of the accusations against Tucker and they "take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Tucker is regarded to be one of the best placekickers of all time. He's been named to seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams during his 13-year career in the NFL, all with the Ravens.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

