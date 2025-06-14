Expand / Collapse search
Major League Soccer

Soccer team band unfurls anti-ICE banners amid nationwide protests

Banners demanding 'abolish ICE' displayed during match against NY Red Bulls amid LA riots and 'No Kings' demonstrations against Trump birthday parade

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Anti-Trump rioters clash with police in Los Angeles Video

Anti-Trump rioters clash with police in Los Angeles

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports on the ‘volatile and dangerous’ situation in Los Angeles on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

The MLS team Austin FC's band unfurled banners protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the team's game vs. the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. 

Footage by KVUE News showed the team band holding banners that read "abolish ICE" and "no ICE in this melting pot."

The signs coincide with a day of national protests that some have labeled "No Kings" day and ongoing riots in Los Angeles over ICE Raids. 

MEXICO PRESIDENT CALLS FOR US IMMIGRATION FORCES TO SPARE FANS AT LA SOCCER GAME

Austin FC fans cheer their team during the match between Austin FC and Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium on May 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. 

Austin FC fans cheer their team during the match between Austin FC and Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium on May 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas.  (Scott Wachter/Getty Images)

Violence in Los Angeles began as a peaceful rally that devolved into chaos, with storefronts left vandalized, American flags burned, and police officers injured. 

Meanwhile, Saturday's demonstrations organized to counter a planned military parade in Washington, D.C. celebrating President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army—have drawn concern from both public safety officials and ordinary Americans wary of unrest.

Mexico's National Anthem ahead of CONCACAF Gold Cup Opener | FOX Soccer Video

Organizers of the "No Kings" movement insist that this weekend’s events will remain peaceful. Public Citizen Co-President Lisa Gilbert told Fox News Digital that the protests are intended to be "peaceful, patriotic and focused on what regular Americans want and need." 

"The Trump administration is weaponizing our military domestically as a political tool. They are escalating tensions rather than resolving them, and our events will not play into their need for more chaos," she said. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.