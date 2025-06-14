Soccer team band unfurls anti-ICE banners amid nationwide protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The MLS team Austin FC's band unfurled banners protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the team's game vs. the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Footage by KVUE News showed the team band holding banners that read "abolish ICE" and "no ICE in this melting pot."

The signs coincide with a day of national protests that some have labeled "No Kings" day and ongoing riots in Los Angeles over ICE Raids.

Violence in Los Angeles began as a peaceful rally that devolved into chaos, with storefronts left vandalized, American flags burned, and police officers injured.

Meanwhile, Saturday's demonstrations organized to counter a planned military parade in Washington, D.C. celebrating President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army—have drawn concern from both public safety officials and ordinary Americans wary of unrest.

Organizers of the "No Kings" movement insist that this weekend’s events will remain peaceful. Public Citizen Co-President Lisa Gilbert told Fox News Digital that the protests are intended to be "peaceful, patriotic and focused on what regular Americans want and need."

"The Trump administration is weaponizing our military domestically as a political tool. They are escalating tensions rather than resolving them, and our events will not play into their need for more chaos," she said.