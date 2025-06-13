Mexico president calls for US immigration forces to spare fans at LA soccer game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sent a message to U.S. immigration forces in Los Angeles, asking for grace for fans at the Mexico vs. Dominican Republic Gold Cup soccer game at SoFi Stadium Saturday.

"We don't believe that at any soccer match there will be any [immigration] action ... we call for none to be taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Sheinbaum said in a Friday press conference.

"Mexico will always promote peace," she added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A now-deleted post to social media post by U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated a promise to be "suited and booted" at the first round of Club World Cup soccer matches this week.

In response to its social media post, the CBP said it regularly provides security at big sporting events.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the FIFA Club World Cup 25 is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the Super Bowl. Our mission remains unchanged," it told The Associated Press on Thursday.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF SAYS NEWSOM ‘ENCOURAGED’ LA RIOTS AS ICE ARRESTS VIOLENT ILLEGAL ALIENS

Downtown Los Angeles remains under a curfew.

Los Angeles police have made nearly 400 arrests and detentions since Saturday, the vast majority of which were for failing to disperse, according to the police department. A handful of more serious charges have included assault against police officers, possession of a Molotov cocktail and possession of a gun.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that several convicted criminals who are in the U.S. illegally were arrested as part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Los Angeles on Monday and Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ICE operations in Los Angeles triggered protests and riots in parts of the city, and President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to protect the federal immigration officers while they continued arrests.

"Murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect. How much longer will Governor Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass continue to prioritize these criminal illegal aliens over their own citizens?" Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.