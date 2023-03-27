Expand / Collapse search
Former soccer player suffered 'suspected small heart attack' during half-marathon, completes race anyway

Carlton Palmer played in the Premier League

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Carlton Palmer, a former Premier League soccer player, revealed he had a scary mishap while running a half-marathon over the weekend.

Palmer said he went to the hospital to check on his heart after the organ "played up again" during the first mile of the course in Sheffield, United Kingdom. He later wrote he suffered a "small heart attack."

Carlton Palmer, left, comes under pressure from Tom Cowan.

Carlton Palmer, left, comes under pressure from Tom Cowan. (David Davies/Offside via Getty Images)

"Just to let everyone know I am ok, being kept in overnight in hospital observation/tests heart played up again in the first mile but I managed to complete the course. Congratulations to my gorgeous wife for going sub two hours love you," Palmer tweeted Sunday.

He added, "Thank you so much for all the lovely messages I have being kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack, they want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing. I will keep you updated .gutted I was flying to Portugal at 4pm with @LucyPal16907599"

Carlton Palmer working for the radio commentating on the game.

Carlton Palmer working for the radio commentating on the game. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Palmer finished the marathon in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 21 seconds.

He played in the Premier League for Sheffield Wednesday from 1992-1994, Leeds United from 1994-1997, Southampton during the 1997-98 season and Coventry City from 1999-2001.

He also played for Stockport and Mansfield Town in the lower-level leagues of England.

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer and his son during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough, Sheffield on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer and his son during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough, Sheffield on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Mark Fletcher/ MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He had 19 goals and 12 assists in 315 matches.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.