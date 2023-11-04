Expand / Collapse search
Sixth year of eligibility for 27-year-old Memphis basketball player denied

DeAndre Williams was seeking a fourth year at Memphis

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The NCAA has denied a waiver for 27-year-old DeAndre Williams to play another season for Memphis basketball

Williams, the oldest player in Division I last season, was seeking a sixth year of eligibility. 

DeAndre Williams reacts during a game

DeAndre Williams, #12 of the Memphis Tigers, reacts during the second half of a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"We are extremely disappointed a waiver for an additional year of eligibility for DeAndre Williams was denied, which came following a request for reconsideration of the initial denial and then an appeal," Memphis athletics said in a statement Friday.

Williams was seeking a sixth-year after sitting out his freshman season at Evansville in 2018-19 as a year-in-residence, according to the Associated Press. 

"We felt the evidence about academic misadvisement prior to his initial collegiate enrollment that was uncovered and provided to the NCAA was sufficient to grant this waiver, and we also strongly believed the depth of additional information shared with the NCAA on an ongoing basis would be on DeAndre’s side," the Memphis athletics statement continued. 

"Unfortunately, after multiple months of back-and-forth, the NCAA arrived at a different conclusion. We appreciate DeAndre's contributions to our men's basketball program over the past two-and-a-half years, and he will always be a Memphis Tiger. Nevertheless, we are very much looking forward to an exciting season on the court for our men's basketball team."

DeAndre Williams celebrates after beating Cincinnati

DeAndre Williams, #12 of the Memphis Tigers, celebrates after beating the Cincinnati Bearcats 75-68 at Fifth Third Arena on January 22, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Williams’ first college basketball season was the 2019-20 college basketball season, where he averaged 15.2 points per game in 18 games with Evansville. He transferred to Memphis, where he averaged over 27 minutes per game for the last three years. 

Last season, Williams earned first-team all-AAC honor after averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. 

After the Tigers lost to FAU in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, it appeared that Williams was done playing college basketball. His mother told The Commercial Appeal that Williams was "not coming back." 

DeAndre Williams on the Tigers bench

DeAndre Williams, #12 of the Memphis Tigers, sits in the huddle during the first half of a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

One day later, Williams said he was exploring a return to Memphis. 

"If the opportunity to return existed, I would welcome it and be proud to suit up for the Tigers in 2023-24," Williams said in a statement to the publication. 

Williams, who turned 27 in October, will no longer have the opportunity to suit up for Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway as he enters his sixth season as head coach of the Tigers. 

Memphis opens the 2023-24 season against Jackson State on Monday. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.