Memphis player ejected for low blow, own coach calls it 'BS move'

Tensions ran rather high in Friday night's Memphis-Tulane game to a point where a Tiger hit a member of the Green Wave where no man wants to be hit.

Memphis defensive lineman Andres Fox was ejected after a shot to Josh Remetich's groin.

The low blow came with less than 10 minutes to go in the ballgame as Memphis trailed by 10. After a 2nd and 9 incompletion, Fox appeared to hit the offensive lineman in the sensitive spot.

Fox was assessed a personal foul and promptly booted from the game, and the Green Wave were given a free first down.

There was no defending Fox's shot, not even by his own head coach in Ryan Silverfield, who called it a "BS move."

"That's inexcusable. That is not us," Silverfield told reporters after the game. "I'm very, very, very disappointed in the individual that did it. He will be handled appropriately. . . . My apologies to Tulane for that BS move."

The penalty ultimately didn't hurt Memphis as Tulane punted later that drive, but the Tigers were unable to score and fell on their home soil, 31-21.

Michael Pratt completed 19 of 31 passes for 259 yards for the Green Wave, throwing for a score and rushing for another. Makhi Hughes carried 26 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Brazzell II had three catches for 103 yards.

The Green Wave improved to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in the AAC, while Memphis is now 4-2 and 1-1 in conference play.

Tulane will host North Texas next Saturday, while the Tigers will head to UAB.