Sixers’ James Harden doesn’t think he gets enough credit for taking pay cut, turns attention to NBA title

James Harden has many individual accomplishments to his name in his 13-year NBA career , including an MVP and 10 All-Star Game selections.

He’s considered one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen and was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Even with all the accolades, Harden has never won an NBA championship .

It’s why Harden took a pay cut during the offseason to remain in Philadelphia, hoping the Sixers would be able to add pieces around him and star center Joel Embiid.

"Me averaging 20 points, averaging damn near a triple-double, us winning at a high rate, one or two seed, giving us a really good chance where we’re all playing really good basketball, or averaging 28 in the same kind of thing — it’s all the same," Harden told The Athletic in a recent interview.

"Ultimately, it’s winning a championship. The numbers don’t really mean anything, individually."

Harden chose to opt out of his $47.4 million player option, instead signing a two-year contract that will pay him $33 million during the 2022-2023 NBA season.

"Nope, but guess what? I don’t care," Harden said when asked if he has received enough credit for his contract decision. "There’s like a stereotype (of Harden) where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable, and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court."

Harden’s contract has a player option for the 2023-2024 season that will allow him to potentially secure a more lucrative contract with Philadelphia or elsewhere.

"You do things, handle business on the court and off the court, and the money will always come back," Harden said. "So, I’m fortunate and blessed to be in the position I am, and I’ll just continue to be me."

The Sixers added veteran forward P.J. Tucker in June, signing the defensive stopper to a three-year contract.

"This team is good enough to compete head-to-head with anybody in the league, and I'm going to come in here and do whatever I can to help get us to that next level," Tucker said in a 76ers press release. "Philly fans demand greatness, and it will be up to us to get to where we need to be in order to accomplish our goals. I'm excited to get to work."

The 76ers begin the season Thursday, Oct. 18, against the Boston Celtics.