Simone Biles shares close encounter with wildlife on honeymoon safari with NFL husband

Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, experienced quite the scare on their honeymoon.

Biles and Owens officially tied the knot in April 2023, but a busy schedule — which included the 2024 NFL season and the Summer Olympics — seemingly delayed their honeymoon until this year.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared photos and videos from their trip to South Africa on social media this week, where they had a close encounter with a lion on one of their safari excursions.

"Not gonna lie I almost s--- myself," Biles wrote in a video posted to Instagram which showed a lion walking right by their guided tour."

The trip comes after a busy year for the couple.

Biles won four medals, including three gold, in Paris to bring her total Olympic medal count to 11 — the most by any American gymnast.

Her amazing performance in Paris followed her well-chronicled troubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She wrapped up the season as the runner-up for AP Female Athlete of the Year honors, just behind WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March after spending one season with the Packers. He was excused from the start of training camp this summer to support his wife as she went on to make history at the Olympics, and would go on to score the Bears first touchdown of the season in the team’s season opener.

Owens and Biles first met in 2020 and were engaged just two years later. The NFL player found himself at the center of online backlash in 2023 when he admitted that he initially didn’t know who she was when they first matched on a celebrity dating app.