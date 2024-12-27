Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears

Simone Biles sports custom Jonathan Owens outfit to Bears' final home game

Owens signed with the Chicago Bears in March

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles caught heat before the start of the NFL season for showing up to husband Jonathan Owens’ preseason game with the Chicago Bears in an outfit sporting the safety's former team.

But on Thursday night, she silenced the critics. 

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles poses with her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The decorated Olympian arrived at Soldier Field in Chicago before the Bears’ Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks wearing an outfit decorated entirely with photographs of her husband's face. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Owens reposted a photo of Biles to his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Ain’t she beautiful."

Fans received the outfit choice well this time around.

In August, before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the gymnast irked some by wearing a jacket depicting Owens when he played for the Green Bay Packers. Unbothered by the criticism, Biles later shared the photos on social media with the message, "Bear down." 

Simone Biles sidelines

Gymnast Simone Biles walks on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday. (Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

SIMONE BILES CATCHES HEAT FOR WEARING JONATHAN OWENS-THEMED PACKERS JACKET TO BEARS' PRESEASON GAME

Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March after spending one season with the Packers. He was excused from the start of training camp this summer to support his wife as she went on to make history at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

Biles won four medals, including three gold, to bring her total Olympic medal count to 11 — the most by any American female gymnast. 

Simone Biles poses

Gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday. (Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her amazing rebound in Paris, following her well-chronicled troubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, earned her the runner-up spot for AP Female Athlete of the Year honors, just behind WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.