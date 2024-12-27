Simone Biles sports custom Jonathan Owens outfit to Bears' final home game

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles caught heat before the start of the NFL season for showing up to husband Jonathan Owens’ preseason game with the Chicago Bears in an outfit sporting the safety's former team.

But on Thursday night, she silenced the critics.

The decorated Olympian arrived at Soldier Field in Chicago before the Bears’ Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks wearing an outfit decorated entirely with photographs of her husband's face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Owens reposted a photo of Biles to his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Ain’t she beautiful."

Fans received the outfit choice well this time around.

In August, before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the gymnast irked some by wearing a jacket depicting Owens when he played for the Green Bay Packers. Unbothered by the criticism, Biles later shared the photos on social media with the message, "Bear down."

SIMONE BILES CATCHES HEAT FOR WEARING JONATHAN OWENS-THEMED PACKERS JACKET TO BEARS' PRESEASON GAME

Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March after spending one season with the Packers. He was excused from the start of training camp this summer to support his wife as she went on to make history at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles won four medals, including three gold, to bring her total Olympic medal count to 11 — the most by any American female gymnast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her amazing rebound in Paris, following her well-chronicled troubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, earned her the runner-up spot for AP Female Athlete of the Year honors, just behind WNBA star Caitlin Clark.