©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Simone Biles' new husband signs with Packers: 'Go Pack Go'

Owens spent the last four seasons with the Houston Texans

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Simone Biles and new husband Jonathan Owens are apparently spending part of their honeymoon in Green Bay.

That's because Owens just signed a deal to play for the Packers.

After getting married in Cabo, the couple took a flight north so Owens could sign his contract.

Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans runs onto the field during introductions against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium Jan. 1, 2023, in Houston.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"GO PACK GO," Biles tweeted Friday along with green and yellow hearts.

The tweet also included photos of the couple on the field at Lambeau Field and with Owens' contract.

Simone biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"New beginnings. Perfect cap to an amazing week. Let’s get to work," Owens wrote on Instagram.

Owens spent the last four seasons with the Houston Texans after originally signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Jonathan Owens walks off the football field

Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans walks off of the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

He joined the Texans in 2019 and has played in 31 NFL games, including all 17 of Houston's games last year.