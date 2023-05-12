Simone Biles' new husband signs with Packers: 'Go Pack Go'

Simone Biles and new husband Jonathan Owens are apparently spending part of their honeymoon in Green Bay.

That's because Owens just signed a deal to play for the Packers.

After getting married in Cabo, the couple took a flight north so Owens could sign his contract.

"GO PACK GO," Biles tweeted Friday along with green and yellow hearts.

The tweet also included photos of the couple on the field at Lambeau Field and with Owens' contract.

"New beginnings. Perfect cap to an amazing week. Let’s get to work," Owens wrote on Instagram.

Owens spent the last four seasons with the Houston Texans after originally signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He joined the Texans in 2019 and has played in 31 NFL games, including all 17 of Houston's games last year.