Simone Biles gets NFL husband Jonathan Owens' first initial tattooed on her, but it's very small

U.S. Olympic legend Simone Biles showed off her commitment to her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, in a gesture of permanence this week.

Biles got a tattoo of the letter "J." It's a nod to Owens. However, the tattoo is small and on her ring finger.

It was seen in footage posted by Biles' tattoo artist, Sydney Smith, on the artist's Instagram.

The black tattoo is so small it is nearly invisible without zooming in.

It wasn't the only tattoo Biles got this week either. The artist showed off a much larger tattoo across the back of Biles' neck that says "MADE IN HEAVEN" in thin black font in another Instagram post.

Biles won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics this summer, becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. She did it all as one of the oldest competitors in Olympic gymnastics history at 27. Her gold medals marked the completion of a dramatic comeback story for Biles after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to a case of the "twisties."

"Man, I’m super proud. Just because I see the work that she put in, and I saw what she went through," Owens told Fox News Digital in July. "And just for her to be able to come back, no fear, continue to dominate the way that she has, man, is just amazing.

"It’s a testament to the person that she is and her confidence and training to the work that she puts in. I can’t wait to keep watching her dreams come true."

Biles and Owens began dating in 2020, early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they met on the celebrity-only dating app Raya. At the time, Biles was living in her home state of Houston, and Owens was playing for the Houston Texans, a team he played for from 2019-2022 as an undrafted role player, mostly on special teams. Owens has said he was not familiar with Biles when they first met. By that point, Biles was already a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

The two got married in April 2023. Biles has said the two often argued about which sport was better, football or gymnastics. She says they would argue about it so frequently, they had to agree to stop talking about it once they got married.

They are in the final stages of building a mansion in Texas.

Owens stirred controversy about their relationship during a joint appearance with Biles on the "Pivot Podcast" in December, when Owens said he was "the catch" in the relationship. He argued men are always "the catch" in the relationship, regardless of lopsided fame and athletic accomplishments.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in April, Biles said she was in the room during Owens’ interview and took no issue with his comments.

"I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, ‘Divorce this man, he's mean,'" Biles said on the podcast, noting that the public got it all wrong. "He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I've never met a man like him."

Biles had to defend her husband from online attackers in May when she posted a photo on social media thanking Owens for his support after winning the U.S. Classic. After a series of comments criticizing her husband, Biles posted an Instagram story days later to address the backlash he was still getting for his previous comments.

"I'm going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I'm gonna go ahead & say this one time. Respectfully, f--- off," she wrote.

"If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you. Simple as that. And no I don't need to touch grass or whatever tf y'all suggest…

"[For] everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much."

