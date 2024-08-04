Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Simone Biles' NFL husband Jonathan Owens says his wife is 'the s---'

Biles has won three golds in Paris

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Simone Biles is now a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, showing no signs of slowing down in Paris.

In her third Olympic Games, Biles has taken home three golds and is going for two more.

It's quite the turnaround from her disappointing 2021, where her schedule took a major hit while she suffered a case of the twisties – the gymnastic equivalent of getting the yips in baseball. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jonathan Owens in Olympics crowd

Jonathan Owens, Nellie Biles and Ronald Biles attend the artistic gymnastics women's team final on day four of the Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024, in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

But, Biles has dominated in Paris at age 27, continuing to rewrite the history books.

Biles' husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, is getting his first in-person look at Biles at an Olympics (they met in 2020, and attendance was limited in Tokyo). The Bears gave Owens permission to be in Paris.

Owens has been a loud supporter in the stands, and he sent everyone a reminder that his wife is the GOAT.

"Just a reminder that my wife is THE S---," he posted on his Instagram Stories, via the New York Post.

Simone Biles wins all-around gold

Simone Biles stands at the award ceremony with her gold medal. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

SIMONE BILES REVEALS 1 QUESTION THAT'S 'REALLY GOTTA STOP' BEING ASKED TO OLYMPIC ATHLETES

Biles is just the second woman in Olympic history to win the vault twice, having claimed top of the podium at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio. 

She won gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around team final earlier this week, moving past Shannon Miller to have more Olympic medals than any other American gymnast with eight total. 

But on Thursday, Biles went for more hardware in the women’s individual all-around, clinching her sixth gold medal with a dazzling floor exercise routine. 

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens in Texas

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on Jan. 29, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles will compete in both the women's balance beam and floor finals on Monday morning. By the afternoon, she could become just the second woman ever to win nine Olympic golds in gymnastics, along with Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union, who did so from 1956 to 1964.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.