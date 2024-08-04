Simone Biles' NFL husband Jonathan Owens says his wife is 'the s---'

Simone Biles is now a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, showing no signs of slowing down in Paris.

In her third Olympic Games, Biles has taken home three golds and is going for two more.

It's quite the turnaround from her disappointing 2021, where her schedule took a major hit while she suffered a case of the twisties – the gymnastic equivalent of getting the yips in baseball.

But, Biles has dominated in Paris at age 27, continuing to rewrite the history books.

Biles' husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, is getting his first in-person look at Biles at an Olympics (they met in 2020, and attendance was limited in Tokyo). The Bears gave Owens permission to be in Paris.

Owens has been a loud supporter in the stands, and he sent everyone a reminder that his wife is the GOAT.

"Just a reminder that my wife is THE S---," he posted on his Instagram Stories, via the New York Post.

Biles is just the second woman in Olympic history to win the vault twice, having claimed top of the podium at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

She won gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around team final earlier this week, moving past Shannon Miller to have more Olympic medals than any other American gymnast with eight total.

But on Thursday , Biles went for more hardware in the women’s individual all-around, clinching her sixth gold medal with a dazzling floor exercise routine.

Biles will compete in both the women's balance beam and floor finals on Monday morning. By the afternoon, she could become just the second woman ever to win nine Olympic golds in gymnastics, along with Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union, who did so from 1956 to 1964.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

