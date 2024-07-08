Bears' Jonathan Owens 'super proud' of wife Simone Biles for pushing hard to make Paris Olympics

Jonathan Owens is entering his first season with the Chicago Bears after signing a two-year deal with the team in the offseason.

Owens has a big summer on the horizon. Not only is he vying to leave training camp and the preseason as the team’s starting safety, he will also be cheering on his wife Simone Biles as she looks to recapture gold-medal glory at the Paris Olympics.

Biles suffered from the "twisties" during the Tokyo Games in 2021 and was only able to capture the bronze medal. Three years later, Biles looks like she is back to form as she dominated the trials in the lead up to her officially making Team USA once again.

"Man, I’m super proud. Just because I see the work that she put in, and I saw what she went through," Owens told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "And just for her to be able to come back, no fear, continue to dominate the way that she has, man, is just amazing.

"It’s a testament to the person that she is and her confidence and training to the work that she puts in. I can’t wait to keep watching her dreams come true."

Biles said the Bears will allow Owens to have some time to watch her compete in gymnastics in the midst of training camp.

Owens told Fox News Digital he was not sure how the setup was going to look just yet, but he was going to make sure his Bears teammates were going to be watching as well.

"I’m gonna have to stop everything, and we’re going to make sure everybody’s tuned in," he said. "I’m gonna have the whole team watching gymnastics."

Owens, who recently partnered with GoodSport to become the face of the naturally powered hydration drink, said his transition to the Bears from the Green Bay Packers has been "seamless," and he credited all the personnel for welcoming him into the organization with open arms.

He said his versatility on defense is what will make him standout from the pack.

"I just consider myself a Swiss Army knife – wherever you want to put me, special teams, defense … I’m a team first guy," he said. "And aggressive. That’s what you want to be on the football field. I’m calm. Calm in these environments but once you get the helmet on man, you gotta go into that alter ego."

Owens had 84 tackles and a fumble return for a touchdown last season with the Packers. He played in all 17 games in back-to-back years. In 2022, he was with the Houston Texans.