Shohei Ohtani to start World Series Game 7 on mound as Dodgers navigate unique MLB rule

Max Scherzer is starting for the Blue Jays

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound in Game 7 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays to adhere to a unique rule. 

MLB created a rule for Ohtani, Rule 5.11(b), that put the Dodgers in a peculiar situation ahead of Saturday’s matchup, which will air exclusively on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. 

MLB instituted a rule that if a starting pitcher was in the batting lineup, he could continue hitting despite being taken off the mound — a rule that allows Ohtani to stay in the game upon being removed as a starter. 

Shohei Ohtani walks to dugout

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series. The game was played in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 28, 2025. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo)

However, if Ohtani started the game as the team’s designated hitter and later entered in relief, they would risk losing his powerful bat in the lineup upon his exit as a pitcher. 

The only way Ohtani could remain in the game after being used as a relief pitcher would be to play the field, something he has not done often in his career. The three-time MVP has played the field just 8 1/3 innings in his career and has not done so since 2021. 

SHOHEI OHTANI FACES UNIQUE MLB RULE CHALLENGE IN WINNER-TAKE-ALL GAME 7 WORLD SERIES SHOWDOWN

Shohei Ohtani celebrates

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the 2025 MLB World Series. The game was played at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

With all of that in mind, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will start Ohtani on the mound, ensuring they can keep his bat in the game regardless of how long he pitches. It is not clear how deep Ohtani will pitch into the game, as he is on three days' rest. 

Max Scherzer looks on

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer looks to his dugout during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle, Washington, on Oct. 16, 2025. (Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo)

Blue Jays manager John Schneider did not have nearly as much deliberation as Roberts, as Max Scherzer had been listed as the starter prior to the lineups being released. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

