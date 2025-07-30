Shohei Ohtani leaves Dodgers game as pitcher vs Reds, but returns to bat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani left Wednesday night's game with medical trainers in the fourth inning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohtani was pitching for the Dodgers and had thrown six consecutive balls, and had runners on first and third, before coming out in the middle of an at-bat. Ohtani's facial expression suggested potential pain around the time of his exit.

Ohtani initially went back to the team's clubhouse, but then returned to the dugout minutes later. Ohtani then came back into the game to hit in the sixth inning, but struck out.

DODGERS' SHOHEI OHTANI BLASTS HOMER IN WIN, ACHIEVES STATISTICAL FEAT UNSEEN SINCE WILLIE MAYS

He may have been suffering from cramping or tightness in the lower half of his body, ESPN reported.

Ohtani made his return to pitching in June for the first time since August 2023. Right elbow surgery kept him out as a pitcher for the entire 2024 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some fans have argued that he should abandon pitching to focus on being a full-time hitter and position played, and to limit potential for injury.

Meanwhile, others have suggested he give up hitting to focus exclusively on hitting.