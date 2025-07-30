Shohei Ohtani leaves Dodgers game as pitcher vs Reds, but returns to bat

The Milwaukee Brewers are tied for the best record in the MLB, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are 3-11 in their last 14 games. Colin Cowherd discusses the small market teams that are dominating sports as of late, and if the Dodgers can bounce back fr...
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani left Wednesday night's game with medical trainers in the fourth inning.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he runs the bases for his solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Dodgers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Ohtani was pitching for the Dodgers and had thrown six consecutive balls, and had runners on first and third, before coming out in the middle of an at-bat. Ohtani's facial expression suggested potential pain around the time of his exit.
Ohtani initially went back to the team's clubhouse, but then returned to the dugout minutes later. Ohtani then came back into the game to hit in the sixth inning, but struck out.
DODGERS' SHOHEI OHTANI BLASTS HOMER IN WIN, ACHIEVES STATISTICAL FEAT UNSEEN SINCE WILLIE MAYS
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, talks with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara during the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
He may have been suffering from cramping or tightness in the lower half of his body, ESPN reported.
Ohtani made his return to pitching in June for the first time since August 2023. Right elbow surgery kept him out as a pitcher for the entire 2024 season.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 29, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Some fans have argued that he should abandon pitching to focus on being a full-time hitter and position played, and to limit potential for injury.
Meanwhile, others have suggested he give up hitting to focus exclusively on hitting.
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.