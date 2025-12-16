Ed Orgeron gives advice to Sherrone Moore after saga that left him fired, arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sherrone Moore's career looks bleak, but a national champion coach believes he can rebound.

The former Michigan head coach was fired last week after the university said it found he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Hours later, he was arrested after allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and threatening to kill himself.

Moore currently faces more than half a decade behind bars, which would certainly put another damper on any hopes he may have of getting back on the sidelines.

But in a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Ed Orgeron said anything is possible.

"I think coaches can always rebound. Once you make changes in your personal life that may have affected you — to lose your job and stuff like that — my dad used to tell me time heals everything. Once you make certain adjustments that you need to, maybe you have to start back at a lower position and work your way up, I think people can always do it," Orgeron said.

Moore’s wife reportedly called 911, saying her husband was "suicidal" after losing his job, and one of his bond conditions was that he had to continue mental health treatment after undergoing two evaluations post-arrest.

"Hopefully, the things that are bothering Coach, hopefully he gets help if he needs help, and hopefully he makes those adjustments," Orgeron said.

"I think the number one thing, though, is for him to be OK. And I wish anybody in that situation that first, get yourself right. Everything else will fall into place. So, Coach, if you’re listening, get yourself right. And everything else will fall in place."

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors, and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Prosecutors claimed Moore "terrorized" the staffer and said they believed him to be a "risk to public safety."

Moore is facing more than six years in prison if convicted. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.

