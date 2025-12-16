Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Ed Orgeron gives advice to Sherrone Moore after saga that left him fired, arrested

Moore is facing more than half a decade in jail

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Ed Orgeron wishes the best for Sherrone Moore after firing, arrest Video

Ed Orgeron wishes the best for Sherrone Moore after firing, arrest

Ed Orgeron tells Fox News Digital that Sherrone Moore can bounce back from his firing and arrest and hopes he can get his mental health right.

Sherrone Moore's career looks bleak, but a national champion coach believes he can rebound.

The former Michigan head coach was fired last week after the university said it found he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Hours later, he was arrested after allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and threatening to kill himself.

Moore currently faces more than half a decade behind bars, which would certainly put another damper on any hopes he may have of getting back on the sidelines.

Sherrone Moore looks on

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines watches warm ups before the college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on November 9, 2024, in Bloomington, IN. (Getty Images)

But in a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Ed Orgeron said anything is possible.

"I think coaches can always rebound. Once you make changes in your personal life that may have affected you — to lose your job and stuff like that — my dad used to tell me time heals everything. Once you make certain adjustments that you need to, maybe you have to start back at a lower position and work your way up, I think people can always do it," Orgeron said.

Moore’s wife reportedly called 911, saying her husband was "suicidal" after losing his job, and one of his bond conditions was that he had to continue mental health treatment after undergoing two evaluations post-arrest.

"Hopefully, the things that are bothering Coach, hopefully he gets help if he needs help, and hopefully he makes those adjustments," Orgeron said.

"I think the number one thing, though, is for him to be OK. And I wish anybody in that situation that first, get yourself right. Everything else will fall into place. So, Coach, if you’re listening, get yourself right. And everything else will fall in place."

Sherrone Moore on zoom

Former head football coach Sherrone Moore of the University of Michigan Moore appears via video during his arraignment hearing at Washtenaw County 14A-1 District Court on Dec. 12, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Ryan Sun-Pool/Getty Images)

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors, and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Prosecutors claimed Moore "terrorized" the staffer and said they believed him to be a "risk to public safety."

Sherrone Moore looks on

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore is seen during warmups before a college football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 15, 2025. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Moore is facing more than six years in prison if convicted. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

