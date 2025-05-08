Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders' first look at Browns locker has Deion Sanders cracking jokes: 'Let's go #2 I mean #12'

'Coach Prime' pointed to his family's faith, and he clearly loved his son's reaction to his first NFL locker

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Shedeur Sanders got his first look at his Cleveland Browns locker Thursday, and his father knows just how much it means to him. 

The Browns captured Sanders taking a look at his No. 12 nameplate and the gear and apparel he will use his first preseason with his new squad. 

Cleveland posted the moment to its social media platforms, and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders once again pointed to his family's collective faith. 

Shedeur Sanders

Former Colorado Buffaloes player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field.  (Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images)

He also joked about Shedeur's jersey number. 

"God is faithful! I know for a fact that smile is Genuine! Let's go #2 I mean #12," Deion Sanders said on Instagram.

SHEDEUR SANDERS IS ‘SET UP TO FAIL’ WITH BROWNS, ROBERT GRIFFIN III SAYS

Shedeur, who the Browns took in the fifth round after his surprising slide in the NFL Draft sparked national debate, looked at his cleats and new Browns shirts and showed off his Browns offense notebook. 

"I got everything I need to be successful now," Sanders said with a big smile. 

Shedeur Sanders celebrates win

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

While veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco appears to have the upper hand in the competition, Sanders will compete with Flacco, Kenny Pickett and third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel in an open quarterback competition for head coach Kevin Stefanski this training camp. 

Because many believed him to be a first-round pick and a potential starter his rookie season, the NFL world will be tuned in to see how Sanders progresses with the Browns and whether he has a shot at the starting role.

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders before a game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., Nov 16, 2024. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is well known for his accurate arm and ability to work through his progressions in the pocket. One of the main criticisms of Shedeur among experts is that he needs throw the ball away instead of trying to extend plays and taking unnecessary sacks. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.