ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says praying for Damar Hamlin on air was 'uncomfortable' but necessary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been over 2½ years since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during a game.

"Thoughts and prayers" rang on social media, but former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky wanted to actually give them.

So, he did the next day on live television.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I heard the Buffalo Bills organization say that ‘We believe in prayer,’ and maybe this is not the right thing to do, but it’s just on my heart, and I want to pray for Damar Hamlin right now. I’m going to do it out loud. I’m going to close my eyes and bow my head, and I’m just going to pray for him," Orlovsky said.

"God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand, that are hard because we believe that you’re God, and coming to you and praying to you has impact. We’re sad. We’re angry. We want answers, but some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to you and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar. Be with his family to give him the peace."

Orlovsky admitted to the "Awful Announcing" podcast "it was uncomfortable," and he contemplated whether to do it, knowing that prayer is "not for everyone."

TOP-RANKED GOLFER SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WOULD SACRIFICE ONE MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP TO END COWBOYS' SUPER BOWL DROUGHT

"Everyone keeps saying ‘thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers.' And I thought to myself, ‘Someone should actually pray for Damar — like actually pray for him — instead of saying thoughts and prayers.’ I started to have this feeling in my heart, ‘OK, Dan, God’s telling you, go pray for Damar.’"

After going back and forth with himself and his colleagues, he said the prayer on television, and "99.999999999%" of the reaction was positive.

"Did I get an email here and there or a text message here and there from people who said it wasn’t for them, not their cup of tea? Of course, I did," Orlovsky said. "But, overwhelmingly, I think a lot of people just connected, and it resonated with [them]."

Orlovsky also said he got an "overwhelmingly positive" reaction from his company.

"Again, I didn’t have any negative [feedback] or pushback or, you know, a wrist slap or anything from them about that," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamlin was in the hospital for roughly a week and was able to suit up for the Bills' first game of the 2024 season, and he's been a mainstay in their defense since then.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.