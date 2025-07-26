Expand / Collapse search
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says praying for Damar Hamlin on air was 'uncomfortable' but necessary

"I thought to myself, 'Someone should actually pray for Damar'"

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky leads live prayer for Damar Hamlin Video

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky leads live prayer for Damar Hamlin

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky led a group prayer for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamilin after Hamlin's cardiac arrest during a game.

It has been over 2½ years since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during a game.

"Thoughts and prayers" rang on social media, but former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky wanted to actually give them.

Dan Orlovsky at the Super Bowl

Dan Orlovsky before the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

So, he did the next day on live television.

"I heard the Buffalo Bills organization say that ‘We believe in prayer,’ and maybe this is not the right thing to do, but it’s just on my heart, and I want to pray for Damar Hamlin right now. I’m going to do it out loud. I’m going to close my eyes and bow my head, and I’m just going to pray for him," Orlovsky said.

"God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand, that are hard because we believe that you’re God, and coming to you and praying to you has impact. We’re sad. We’re angry. We want answers, but some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to you and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar. Be with his family to give him the peace."

Buffalo Bills fans hold a sign for Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before a game between the Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Orlovsky admitted to the "Awful Announcing" podcast "it was uncomfortable," and he contemplated whether to do it, knowing that prayer is "not for everyone."

"Everyone keeps saying ‘thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers.' And I thought to myself, ‘Someone should actually pray for Damar — like actually pray for him — instead of saying thoughts and prayers.’ I started to have this feeling in my heart, ‘OK, Dan, God’s telling you, go pray for Damar.’"

After going back and forth with himself and his colleagues, he said the prayer on television, and "99.999999999%" of the reaction was positive.

"Did I get an email here and there or a text message here and there from people who said it wasn’t for them, not their cup of tea? Of course, I did," Orlovsky said. "But, overwhelmingly, I think a lot of people just connected, and it resonated with [them]."

Bills Bengals Game postponed

Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Orlovsky also said he got an "overwhelmingly positive" reaction from his company.

"Again, I didn’t have any negative [feedback] or pushback or, you know, a wrist slap or anything from them about that," he said.

Hamlin was in the hospital for roughly a week and was able to suit up for the Bills' first game of the 2024 season, and he's been a mainstay in their defense since then.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.