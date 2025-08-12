Shedeur Sanders remains 4th on Browns' unofficial depth chart ahead of Eagles preseason matchup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was listed as the starting quarterback on the Cleveland Browns' unofficial depth chart ahead of their second preseason game this week, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to commit to who his season starter will be.

Monday’s announcement listed Flacco on top, followed by Kenny Pickett. Shedeur Sanders was still marked as the fourth string behind Dillon Gabriel, despite a stellar debut against the Carolina Panthers in the Browns’ preseason opener.

When speaking to the media on Monday, Stefanski did not commit to Sanders starting against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. He was previously listed as the fourth string before starting against Carolina.

"I’m not there on the game itself. By Wednesday, Thursday, I’ll have a better feel for the game and how we’re gonna handle that, and I’ll update you guys. But not there yet," Stefanski said.

When pressed further about when a decision will come on the season starter, Stefanski said they will have a better idea following this week’s contest.

"I think you take everything into account, but we’ll see how we get through this week and then make a decision – make a decision on when to make a decision," he clarified.

Flacco has taken the majority of first team reps with Pickett still limited because of a hamstring injury.

Gabriel has also been limited because of a strained hamstring. Sanders, meanwhile, completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ 30-10 win over the Panthers on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.